RBI to deliver cumulative 40bp rate cut in Q4 - Nomura

Analysts at Nomura expect further easing likely to be delivered by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in the wake of dwindling economic growth prospects.

Key Quotes:

“India's inflation to evolve in line with RBI’s projections.

India RBI’s FY20 GDP growth projection too optimistic, to be downgraded at October meeting.

Expect RBI to deliver cumulative 40bp rate cut in Q4, likely frontloaded in October.”