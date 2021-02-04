The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to keep the monetary stance unchanged at Friday’s meeting, suggested UOB Group’s Economist Barnabas Gan.
Key Quotes
“Given the Union Budget for FY2021/22, we believe that India’s policy-makers will rely on the fiscal approach to lift its economy out from the unprecedented slowdown. In terms of monetary policy, the RBI kept its policy repo rate unchanged at 4.00% in December 2020, following a 40bps cut in an unscheduled meeting on 22 May 2020. RBI has also kept its reverse repo rate and cash reserve ratio rate unchanged at 3.35% and 3.00%, respectively. Given the recovering economic fundamentals and strong fiscal response seen in the Union Budget FY2021/22, we now expect RBI to keep its policy rate unchanged in its upcoming RBI meeting on 5 Feb 2021.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD extends advance as BOE's Governor Bailey hits the wires
GBP/USD trades firmly above the 1.2650 level after the UK Central Bank left its monetary policy unchanged, and hinted no rush in moving into negative rates. Slightly optimistic outlook adds to pound's strength.
DOGE needs to slice through critical resistance to retest all-time highs at $0.088
Dogecoin price breaks out of a symmetrical triangle consolidation due to buying pressure. The breakout was followed by Elon Musk's "Doge" tweet. Transaction history shows a large buyer concentration at $0.045 supporting the upswing.
XAU/USD bounces back above $1820, downside bias still intact
XAU/USD attempts a bounce after finding bids at $1816. Bearish 21-HMA is the level to beat on the road to recovery. RSI bounces off oversold conditions but remains bearish.
GameStop (GME): Calm between the storms? Stocks set for gains ahead of Yellen's meeting with regulators
NYSE: GME has kicked off Wednesday's trading with a surge of some 20% to above $100. Bargain-seekers are jumping on GameStop Corp after it lost 60%. Retail traders on WallStreetBets have been split over the move to silver.
US Dollar Index: Extra gains in the pipeline
DXY regains the smile and the upside following Wednesday’s pullback and advances to the 91.50 area, or fresh YTD peaks.