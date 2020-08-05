The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will announce its Interest Rate Decision on 6 August at 06:15 GMT. The market consensus is between economists who expect the RBI to stay on hold and others betting on a 25bps rate cut. As we get closer to the release time, here are the expectations forecast by the economists and researchers of seven major banks regarding the upcoming central bank's meeting.
Rabobank
“We expect the RBI to cut policy rates by 50bp in order to foster loans growth and investment, and thereby trying to support a relatively favourable exit from the Covid-19 crisis.”
MUFG
“We expect the RBI to cut the benchmark repo rate by 25bps to 3.75%.”
ING
“We have been calling for one more 25bp cut in this cycle. However, a spike in CPI inflation during the pandemic above the RBI’s 6% policy limit has taken the steam out of this forecast. Still, we are keeping our rate cut forecast for next week. The consensus is almost evenly split on a ‘25bp rate cut’ and an ‘on-hold’ outcome.”
Standard Chartered
“We expect India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4.00% in a close call at its 4-6 August meeting. We will watch for any measures to improve monetary policy transmission. The statement, in our view, is likely to be dovish to assure markets of lower rates for longer as any indication of worries around inflation could push market yields higher and impede monetary policy transmission. While we expect the MPC to acknowledge the recent spike in inflation above 6%, it is likely to highlight a potential cooling of inflation below 4% in H2-FY21. We maintain our call for another 50bps rate cut in H2.”
TDS
“We expect the RBI to cut its policy repo rate by 25bp to 3.75% (mkt 3.75%) following 115bp of easing this year. The reverse repo rate is likely to be cut by a similar magnitude in our view; this rate has been cut by 155bp in the current cycle. Another permutation is for the RBI to cut the reverse repo rather than repo, encouraging banks to lend out more, but we think RBI will cut both repo and reverse repo rates. We think RBI will refrain from giving a point forecast for growth at this meeting too. We expect growth contraction of around 5.7% in the fiscal year ending March 2021, with downside risks. We think the RBI will look through the temporary inflation spike and focus on supporting growth and boosting lending as it did in May. At most, we think the inflation spike could limit the prospects of a more aggressive cut.”
HSBC
“We continue to expect the RBI to stay accommodative and ease pressure on bond supply by maintaining adequate liquidity and using tools such as Operation Twist and Open Market Operations, at appropriate times.”
Barclays
“High inflation has added confusion to the Reserve Bank's policy outlook, but given the state of aggregate demand, we forecast the RBI will continue easing, by cutting the repo rate at least 25bp at this policy review. When thinking of how much policy support is enough, historical lessons can be useful. In 2009, when RBI chose to stop its easing cycle in April, RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao stated that his first priority remained arresting the decline in GDP growth. Through the peak crisis period between September 2008 and March 2009, the RBI injected Rs 3.9 trillion (7% of GDP), lowered the reverse repo rate (the operating rate) to 3.25%, and provided ample liquidity in both the foreign exchange and money markets.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bullish, yet unable to reclaim 0.7200
High-yielding currencies flirted with yearly highs against the greenback, with AUD/USD reaching 0.7240. Soaring gold prices further support the Aussie.
Gold storms above $2,050, hits new all-time highs
Gold has been extending its non-stop ascent, topping $2,050 less than 24 hours after breaking above $2,000. Dollar weakness and speculation about further stimulus is pushing the precious metal higher.
USD/JPY settles around 105.60, lower lows point to another leg south
The USD/JPY pair fell intraday to 105.31, trimming losses but still under pressure. Dismal US employment data caps dollar’s gains despite resurgent equities and yields.
Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD experiences two quick $400 fakeouts, bulls still in control
Ethereum is currently trading at $396.61 after two rejections from $400. Fortunately for the bulls, neither rejection got any significant bearish continuation which means they are still in full control.
WTI pulls away from five-month highs, settles above $42
Crude oil prices rose for the fourth straight day on Wednesday and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) reached its highest level since early March at $43.50. Although the WTI retreated in the late American session, it settled at $42.20 with a daily gain of 1.18%, or 49 cents.