Analysts at TD Securities are expecting the RBI to cut its repo rate by 25bps to 4.90% at this meeting.
Key Quotes
“The RBI will however, have to balance continued weakness in economic data, with a jump in inflation. Since the last meeting industrial production has fallen sharply, while both exports and imports have continued to fall and the composite PMI has remained in contraction territory.”
“Even the RBI's downwardly revised GDP forecast of 6.1% could be at risk. However, CPI could throw a spanner in the works, with October CPI rising to a higher than expected 4.62% y/y due to surging food prices. On balance we think that RBI will cut, with growth worries taking precedent.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: 0.6850 is a tough nut to crack
AUD/USD has trimmed losses but still remains in the red amid downbeat Australian macro data and trade-related cautious optimism. Repeated rejection above 0.6850 has neutralized the immediate bullish setup.
USD/JPY: Bulls consolidate around 200-DMA amid cautious optimism
USD/JPY is holding steady around 200-DMA of 108.88 so far this Thursday's Asian trading, buoyed by the renewed trade optimism. However, the further upside lacks momentum amid negative Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures.
OPEC Meeting Preview: Do production cuts mean higher crude prices?
Crude oil prices rose more than 4% on Wednesday but the reason, a larger drop in US inventories than forecast, underlines the dilemma facing OPEC members when they meet in Vienna.
Gold: Sidelined in Asia after rejection at 50-day MA
Gold is trading in a sideways manner around $1,475 per Oz in Asia, having failed to close above key resistances on Wednesday. The metal failed to close above resistance at $1,475 on Wed despite weak US data.
USD/JPY: Bulls consolidate around 200-DMA amid cautious optimism
USD/JPY is holding steady around 200-DMA of 108.88 so far this Thursday's Asian trading, buoyed by the renewed trade optimism. However, the further upside lacks momentum amid negative Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures.