RBI leaves key rates unchanged

RBI leaves key rates unchangedBy Dhwani Mehta
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) left its benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.25%.
The Reverse Repo rate and Cash Reserve Ratio were also left unchanged at 5.75% and 4.00% respectively.
Summary:
Policy decision consistent with "neutral" mon pol stance with inflation target
Persistence of inflation exc food, fuel could set floor on further fall in headline number
Projects inflation range 4-4.5% in April-Sept 2017, 4.5-5.0% Oct-March
RBI remains committed to bringing inflation closer to 4% in calibrated manner on durable basis.
Will ensure efficient, appropriate liquidity management