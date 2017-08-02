RBI leaves key rates unchanged

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) left its benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.25%.

The Reverse Repo rate and Cash Reserve Ratio were also left unchanged at 5.75% and 4.00% respectively.

Summary:

Policy decision consistent with "neutral" mon pol stance with inflation target

Persistence of inflation exc food, fuel could set floor on further fall in headline number

Projects inflation range 4-4.5% in April-Sept 2017, 4.5-5.0% Oct-March

RBI remains committed to bringing inflation closer to 4% in calibrated manner on durable basis.

Will ensure efficient, appropriate liquidity management