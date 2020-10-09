RBI holds Repo Rate steady at 4.00%, retains accommodative monetary policy stance

At its October monetary policy decision, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) left the benchmark repo rate unrevised at 4% and reverse repo rate at 3.35%, as widely expected.
The central bank Governor Shaktikantha Das, however, said that the board members decided to retain an accommodative monetary policy stance.
Key quotes
Stance will stay this year and next year.
Stand ready to take further measures on liquidity.
RBI will conduct special and outright bond purchases.
Will increase bond purchase size.
Real GDP seen declining 9.5% in FY21.
USD/INR down to test 73.00
Amid the RBI status-quo, the USD/INR came under fresh selling pressure, as the bears now look to take out the 73.00 level.
At the time of writing, the spot drops 0.24% to six-day lows of 73.09, as the Indian rupee gained on the central bank’s policy stance despite the economic concerns.
