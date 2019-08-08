Researchers at UOB Group reviewed the recent and unexpected decision of the RBI to cut rates by 35 bps.
Key Quotes
“The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has delivered an unprecedented 35bps rate cut to its benchmark rate to 5.40% from 5.75% in its latest monetary policy meeting on 7th August 2019 with immediate effect. The reverse repo rate and the marginal standing facility rate have also been cut to 5.15% and 5.65% respectively, while the cash reserve ratio has been kept unchanged at 4.0%. All six members of the MPC unanimously voted for the rate cuts. The market was pricing-in a milder 25bps rate cut, while our call was for the RBI to keep interest rates unchanged”.
“Back in RBI’s June MPC meeting, the policy-makers had adjusted its monetary stance from ‘neutral’ to ‘accommodative’. In the latest accompanying monetary policy statement, the monetary policy committee reiterated that accommodative stance. The reasons for the rate cut decision included the slowdown in global and emerging market economic activity, slowdown in crude oil prices which then further pressured inflation pressures lower, softer domestic industrial production momentum, lackluster external environment, and a rather mixed atmosphere pertaining to the services sector”.
“We think that RBI could remain on a rate cut momentum into its upcoming 4th October 2019. Although the recent cut has brought the repurchase rate to its lowest since July 2010 (5.25%), RBI still enjoys ample room to cut further owing to its record low of 3.25% back during the Global Financial Crisis of 2008/9. Moreover, the FY20 budget presented a rather ambitious target to limit fiscal deficit to 3.3% of GDP in FY20 (down from a 3.5% deficit of GDP in FY19). Fiscal deficit as of May 2019 has clocked Rs 3.66 trillion (over 50% of budget) thus suggesting that fiscal expenditure has limited room to support economic growth into the fiscal year ahead”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around 1.1200 amid market calm
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200, consolidating. Markets are calmer after China has fixed the yuan at a stronger level than expected and despite its complaints about unfair US treatment.
GBP/USD is holding its ground 1.2150 amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2150, marginally higher. UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has blamed the EU for refusing to negotiate as the clock ticks down toward the Brexit date of October 31st.
USD/JPY: Not out of the woods yet, bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders
Trade concerns and a slowing global economy continue to benefit the JPY’s safe-haven status. Bulls seemed unimpressed by a solid rebound in the US bond yields, improving risk sentiment.
Gold consolidates recent strong gains to multi-year tops, around $1500 mark
Gold lacked any firm directional bias on Thursday and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, consolidating the recent upsurge to fresh multi-year tops.
Bitcoin is scaffolding in search of new highs
The current process is positive in the medium and long term. Ethereum has structures but needs fresh money. XRP continues at its particular ordeal.