Economist at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann gave her views on the upcoming interest rate decision by the RBI.

Key Quotes

“The RBI cut its repurchase rate by 25bps to 5.15% in October, the fifth time this year, making it the most aggressive Asian central bank to ease monetary policy. Given the ongoing economic slowdown and benign inflation outlook, we expect the RBI to reduce interest rates by another 25bps at this upcoming December meeting. This would bring the repurchase and reverse repurchase rate to 4.90% and 4.65%, respectively”.