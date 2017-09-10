RBI Chief: Growth important, but not at cost of inflation - RTRS

RBI Chief: Growth important, but not at cost of inflation - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel told the Mint newspaper on Monday, keeping accommodative monetary policy to spur economic growth would not take priority over achieving the central bank’s inflation target, Reuters reports.
Key Quotes:
“Growth is always there in the MPC’s scheme of things; we don’t lose sight of that, but not at the cost of inflation.”
“However, we have to be careful — we should aim at achieving the inflation target without losing sight of supporting economic growth.”
The (MPC) will strive to achieve its 4 percent inflation target on a “durable basis.”
“Our projections based on high frequency real economy indicators suggest that growth will pick up in the third and fourth quarters (of the current fiscal year) to above 7 percent.”
“We have started seeing the upturn.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.