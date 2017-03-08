RBA’s SoMP: GDP growth looks to have picked up in Q2, weakness in Q1 was temporary

RBA’s SoMP: GDP growth looks to have picked up in Q2, weakness in Q1 was temporaryBy Dhwani Mehta
Additional headlines crossing the wires, via Reuters, from the RBA’s Statement of Monetary Policy (SoMP):
GDP growth looks to have picked up in Q2, weakness in Q1 was temporary
Recent increase in employment supporting household incomes, consumption
Wage growth expected to remain subdued, increase only gradually
Private sector wage growth broadly unchanged over the year ahead
Public investment to be higher than expected, have positive spill over effects
