RBA’s September quarter Bulletin

RBA’s September quarter BulletinBy Dhwani Mehta
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is out with its quarterly bulletin contains, with key articles and speeches that provide detailed analysis of current and future economic conditions from the bank's viewpoint.
Main Topics:
The Transmission of Monetary Policy: How Does It Work?
The Neutral Interest Rate
The Rising Share of Part-time Employment
The Resources Economy and the Terms of Trade Boom
Structural Liquidity and Domestic Market Operations
Shadow Bank Lending to the Residential Property Market
Covered Bonds in Australia
The Growing Demand for Cash
Trends in Global Foreign Currency Reserves
