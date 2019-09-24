RBA's Lowe: Would consider QE in some circumstances but it's unlikely

After delivering his prepared remarks to the Armidale Business Chamber, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe is now responding to questions from the audience. Regarding the use of quantitative easing (QE), Lowe argued that they would consider the use of QE in some circumstances but added that it was unlikely.

The AUD/USD pair clings to its daily gains as more comments from Lowe cross the wires. As of writing, the pair was up 0.25% on the day at 0.6790. Below are some additional takeaways, per Reuters.

"Monetary policy has become less effective at the margin."

"If economic relationship with China were to deteriorate that would have first order effect on the economy."

"Our best guess on full employment is 4.5% jobless rate."