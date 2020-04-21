RBA’s Lowe: Will outline potential economic scenarios in May SOMP

Further comments are crossing the wires from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Phillip Lowe, as he continues to deliver his speech titled "Economic and Financial Update" at the RBA, in Sydney.
Will outline potential economic scenarios in May SOMP.
Liquidity withdrawal from superfund industry as whole is manageable.
Some super funds will have to shrink.
Super industry does not need RBA liquidity support as yet.
Banks have access to all the liquidity they need.
No signs of stress in the financial system.
Longer lockdown lasts the more damage to the economy.
Borrowing costs for Australian government are incredibly low.
Not concerned government will have trouble borrowing in markets.
Liaison suggests there is strong demand for Australian govt debt.
Should look at how we tax incomes and land in Australia.
Should look at regulation, complexity of industrial relations system.
Main near-term focus will be on total hours worked in economy.
Property market likely to go through difficult period.
Hopeful lockdown can be eased in time, see recovery in three or four months.
Economic contraction will be once in a century event.
Appropriate to pause on government assistance to industry for the moment.
Do not see deflation over the medium term.
AUD/USD re-takes 0.6300
The aussie is looking to extend the recovery above 0.6300 on the above comments but the further upside may remain elusive amid risk-off driven broad US dollar demand.
