RBA’s Lowe: Will continue to adjust bond, repo operations as required to support the liquidity of the system

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will continue to adjust bond, repo operations as required to support the liquidity of the system, said Governor Phillip Lowe in his speech titled "Economic and Financial Update" at the RBA, in Sydney.

Monetary response is keeping funding costs low across the economy and credit available.

The next few months are going to be difficult ones for the Australian economy.

For as long as these restrictions are in place, we don't have the jobs and incomes that come from these activities.

There is a high level of uncertainty about the future.

Actions are affecting funding costs right across the economy as they should in the exceptional circumstances that we face.

Uncertainty means that many households and businesses are holding back their spending and investment.

But our actions should not be confused with the reserve bank financing the government.

Over the first half of 2020 we are likely to experience the biggest contraction in national output and income that we have witnessed since the 1930s.

National output is likely to fall by around 10 per cent over the first half of 2020.

Most of this decline to take place in the June quarter.

To schedule any bond auctions we conduct for three days each week – Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Does not mean that we will necessarily purchase bonds on each of these days.

Total hours worked in Australia are likely to decline by around 20% over the first half of this year.

The unemployment rate is likely to be around 10 per cent by June.

Depends upon the yield on 3-year government bonds and on market functioning.

For the foreseeable future we will be purchasing semi-government securities weekly.

Hopeful unemployment might be lower than 10% if businesses are able to retain their employees on lower hours.

Unemployment rate would have been much higher than this without the government's jobkeeper wage subsidy.

Will scale up bond purchases again if needed, will buy bonds in whatever quantity is required to achieve our goals.

These are all very large numbers and ones that were inconceivable just a few months ago.

In terms of inflation, we are also expecting a significant decline in the June quarter.

In underlying terms, however, inflation is expected to remain positive.

We can be confident that our economy will bounce back and that we will see it recover.

Not expecting that we will return quickly to business as usual in Australia.

It is likely that the unemployment rate will remain above 6 per cent over the next couple of years.

With many firms delaying or cancelling wage increases, year-ended wage growth is expected to decline to below 2 per cent, before gradually picking up again.