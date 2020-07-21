RBA’s Lowe: The AUD is broadly in line with fundamentals

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe is on the wires now, via Reuters, making a scheduled speech titled "Covid-19: The Labor Market and Public-sector Balance Sheets" at the Anika Foundation Luncheon.

The AUD is broadly in line with fundamentals.

Have turned the corner on jobs, but path ahead will be bumpy.

Unemployment rate likely to increase further, even with recovery underway.

RBA board reviewed some alternative monetary policy options in July meeting, decided on no change.

Board has not ruled out future changes to policy if necessary.

No need to intervene to push down a$, which is in line with fundamentals.

No change to board’s view that negative interest rates in Australia are extraordinarily unlikely

Monetary financing of fiscal policy is not an option under consideration in Australia.

Government should use its balance sheet to smooth out pandemic shock.

Australian government able to finance itself in bond market, on very favourable terms.

Govt borrowing for fiscal stimulus manageable, affordable and "the right thing to do".

Dealing with debt is something for the future, to be done through economic growth.

RBA balance sheet has expanded to A$280 bln, up from A$180 bln prior to pandemic.

Banks have borrowed A$25 bln from term funding facility, expected to rise further.

Market understands RBA prepared to use balance sheet in whatever quantity needed to maintain 3-yr yield target.