RBA’s Lowe: Stimulatory policy continues to be appropriate

RBA’s Lowe: Stimulatory policy continues to be appropriateBy Dhwani Mehta
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe is out on the wires now, via Reuters, making a scheduled speech at the Reserve Bank Board Dinner, in Brisbane.
Key Headlines:
Stimulatory policy continues to be appropriate
RBA has not sought to overly engineer, fine-tune things
Lower rates would add to risk in household balance sheets
Appreciating A$ wouldn't be helpful for tourism, education
Not in the public interest to encourage more borrowing
Inflation at mid-point of target band
Expects inflation and wages to pick up gradually
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.