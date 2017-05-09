RBA’s Lowe: Stimulatory policy continues to be appropriate

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe is out on the wires now, via Reuters, making a scheduled speech at the Reserve Bank Board Dinner, in Brisbane.

Key Headlines:

Stimulatory policy continues to be appropriate

RBA has not sought to overly engineer, fine-tune things

Lower rates would add to risk in household balance sheets

Appreciating A$ wouldn't be helpful for tourism, education

Not in the public interest to encourage more borrowing

Inflation at mid-point of target band

Expects inflation and wages to pick up gradually