RBA's Lowe sees gradual pick up in rates and in capex outside resources

RBA's Lowe sees gradual pick up in rates and in capex outside resourcesBy Omkar Godbole
RBA's Lowe, while addressing questions from the representatives said, "the interest rates are more likely to rise over time, butt he average will be lower than what was seen in the past"
More comments
Discussion of the neutral interest rate was not intended to send any message to the markets
Markets pricing reasonable that the next move in rates will be up, but not for some time
We are not close to a scenario that would require currency market intervention
