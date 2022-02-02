RBA’s Lowe: Rise in inflation does not require an immediate response

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Phillip Lowe sounds dovish once again while addressing the Q & A session following his earlier speech.

Not surprising that faster progress on economy would bring forward timing of rate hike.

Coming federal election is not a consideration for policy.

Rise in inflation does not require an immediate response.

Paying attention to broader measure of labour costs than just wage price index.

Not hanging on every wage price number.

Remains to be seen if rates will rise this year.

Clearly scenarios where we would be hiking later this year.

Still plausible that first rate rise is a year or longer away.

Surprised market pricing in same number of rate hikes as in the US.

Still struggle with market pricing for Australian rates.

Risk of inflation getting out of hand is very low.

Can respond if inflation rising too fast.

Solution to high housing prices in not to put up interest rates.

Unlikely will have to tighten aggressively to control inflation.

High debt means household sector will be responsive to higher rates.

Have unique opportunity to unemployment down without inflation getting too high.

Could see large losses on RBA bond holdings when marking to market over time.