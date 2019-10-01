RBA’s Lowe: Progress on employment, inflation goals slower than would like, today's rate cut will help

Reuters reports the latest comments from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Phillip Lowe, as he speaks the RBA Board Dinner, in Melbourne.

Earlier today, the RBA cut the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25-bps to a new all-time low of 0.75%. The rate cut move downed to the Australian dollar to the weakest levels in four-weeks vs. the US dollar at 0.6694.

On Lowe's comments, the Aussie keeps its range around the 0.67 handle, down -0.70% on the day.

