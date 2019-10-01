RBA’s Lowe: Progress on employment, inflation goals slower than would like, today's rate cut will help

Reuters reports the latest comments from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Phillip Lowe, as he speaks the RBA Board Dinner, in Melbourne.
Earlier today, the RBA cut the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25-bps to a new all-time low of 0.75%. The rate cut move downed to the Australian dollar to the weakest levels in four-weeks vs. the US dollar at 0.6694.
On Lowe's comments, the Aussie keeps its range around the 0.67 handle, down -0.70% on the day.
Key Quotes:
Risks to global economy clearly on the downside.
Globally main issue at the moment is geopolitical uncertainty, particularly us-china disputes.
Uncertainty affecting investment decisions, supply chains.
Central banks cutting rates as insurance against possibility of noticeable slowdown.
Factors affecting low appetite to invest globally mainly task for govt, businesses not central banks.
Australia can't ignore global trends and their impact on domestic economy.
Australian economy appears to have reached a gentle turning point.
Expecting return to around trend growth for Australia over next year.
Low rates, tax cuts, infra spending, housing stabilisation, resources outlook basis for expected improvement.
Progress on employment, inflation goals slower than would like, today's rate cut will help.
Board recognises monetary policy still works to support employment, income growth.
Part of effort to restore business confidence could be structural measures to lift productivity.
Board talked about possibility of a shock in global system that could lead to a disruptive repricing of risk.
Resilience of Australia’s financial system has steadily improved; banks well placed to withstand wide range of shocks.
Lending standards have strengthened, in some areas pendulum may have swung too far.
Lenders should not be so scared of making a loan that goes bad that they don’t provide credit.
Need to make sure bank systems are safe and resilient against cyber and technology risks.
Household sector has high level of debt, has also built up substantial buffers at aggregate level.
Estimate around a quarter of households with a mortgage have either no buffer or a very small one.
Estimates almost 4% of borrowers have loan balance exceeding property value, over half are in Western Australia.
