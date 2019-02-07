RBA's Lowe: Prepared to adjust interest rates again if needed

The Australian central bank is prepared to ease monetary policy again if needed to help boost job growth and stoke inflation, said the RBA Governor Philip Lowe this Tuesday - hours after cutting the cash rate to a historic low of 1%.
Key Quotes:
• Recent cuts in rates will help lower unemployment, reduce spare capacity.
• Will closely monitor how things evolve over the coming months.
• Board is aware there are some downsides to lowering rates.
• Sees options other than monetary easing, including fiscal support.
• Appropriate for govt. to think about further infrastructure investment.
• Passage of low and middle-income tax offset to support incomes.
• Expects solid upswing in the resources sector, high iron ore prices helping.
• A$ at the bottom end of the range, helping support the economy.
• Sino-US trade dispute means risks to the global economy tilted to the downside.
• Investors expect rate cuts by all the major central banks.
