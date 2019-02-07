RBA's Lowe: Prepared to adjust interest rates again if needed

• Recent cuts in rates will help lower unemployment, reduce spare capacity. • Will closely monitor how things evolve over the coming months. • Board is aware there are some downsides to lowering rates. • Sees options other than monetary easing, including fiscal support. • Appropriate for govt. to think about further infrastructure investment. • Passage of low and middle-income tax offset to support incomes. • Expects solid upswing in the resources sector, high iron ore prices helping. • A$ at the bottom end of the range, helping support the economy. • Sino-US trade dispute means risks to the global economy tilted to the downside. • Investors expect rate cuts by all the major central banks.

