RBA’s Lowe: Nothing is off the table with policy

Further comments are flowing in from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Lowe, as he continues to speak at the post-emergency monetary policy meeting held earlier today at 0330 GMT.

Nothing is off the table with policy.

Level of 10-year bond yields is not a problem as yet.

Expects bond yields across term structure will decline.

Feel have done enough for now.

Will do whatever is necessary to make sure credit is available.

Will not sterilise purchases of govt bonds.

Do not know how much bonds will have to buy to reach target.

Settlement balances at RBA will rise to well above A$100 bln.

There is widespread liquidation across the world, moving into cash.

This is not Australia specific, its global.

Australia has fantastic underlying fundamentals.

Cash rate could be at current level for three years.

Picking target level for 10-year yields is more difficult than for three-years.

Very happy with global coordination between central banks.

Quite likely transactions in housing market will decline over next few months.

No limits on how much bonds can buy or maturities.

Ready to buy bonds across the yield curve.

Bond buying aimed at making market stable, liquid.