RBA’s Lowe: Not surprising to see A$ where it is, though would like to see it lower

Participating in a panel discussion about COVID-19 and the global economy at the Australia National University Crawford Leadership Forum on Monday, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Phillip Lowe made some comments on the exchange rate value while leaving doors open for further easing.

Still have monetary policy measures to use.

Not at point where the A$ is a problem.

Would like to see a lower A$ at some point.

Hard to argue A$ is overvalued.

Not surprising to see A$ where it is, though would like to see it lower.

Monetary policy framework serves us well, might need to look at it in future.

Likely to see interest rates at current levels for years.

Rates would remain low whatever monetary policy framework we had.

Will do whatever it takes on policy.

Virus will cast a shadow over world economy for some years to come.

Australia economy needs reform.

Will meander along with mediocre growth without reform.

Not concerned that Australia is generating a lot of zombie companies.

There is a lack of economic dynamism in Australia.

Will be protracted period where people are more risk averse.

Does not favor having a target for unemployment like that for inflation.

We are still seeking to get to full employment.