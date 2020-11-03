RBA’s Lowe: Not saying negative rates will never happen, just extraordinarily unlikely

Clarifying on negative rates as a policy option, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Phillip Lowe said that “not saying negative rates will never happen, just extraordinarily unlikely.”
Further comments
"Would not be doing QE absent the economic shock from the pandemic."
"Would like to see state government spend more on infrastructure, etc."
"The recession is not over."
"There was a lot of mis-reporting on whether the recession was over."
"We are still clearly in recession."
"A$ is not the main factor in policy easing."
A$ just one channel through which policy works."
"Would only intervene in A$ if market dysfunctional."
"A$ is not a long way from fundamentals."
"Would like A$ to be lower."
Related reads
