Reuters reports that ''Australia will need to maintain "very significant monetary support" for several years, with the cash rate set to stay near zero for "as long as is necessary" in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's top central banker said on Wednesday.''

Key comments

RBA's Phillip Lowe has stated the following:

Says "very significant" monetary support to be maintained for some time.

Says cash rate will be maintained at 10 basis points as long as is necessary.

Going to be some years before goals for inflation, unemployment is achieved.

Do not expect to meet goals before 2024, possible it will be later than this.

Would have been "unwelcome upward pressure" on A$ without QE extension.

Will consider shifting yield target from April 2024 bond to Nov 2024 later this year.

Says the board has no appetite to go into negative rate territory.

Says closely monitoring lending standards in the housing market.

Would be concerned at any deterioration in standards, though few signs at the moment

Says economic recovery started earlier, has been stronger than we were expecting.

Says still very substantial spare capacity in the Australian economy.

Says low inflation, wage growth likely to be with us for some time.

Says GDP trend to be restrained by lowest population growth since WWI.

Sees Unemployment at 6% by end of 2021, around 5.25% by mid-2023.

Says households have bigger financial buffers than previously.

Says need to see recovery in private business investment.

Market implications

The fact that he sees potential for upward pressure on the Aussie is something the market will note.

Jawboning the currency lower has long been a tactic by central banks.

Lowe may see that the US dollar has the potential to keep correcting higher.

So far, there has been little movement in the Aussie dollar on the balanced remarks between rates and QE.