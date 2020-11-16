RBA’s Lowe: Negative rates still extraordinarily unlikely in Australia

Commenting on the prospects of negative interest rates as a policy option, the RBA Governor Lowe said that negative rates are still extraordinarily unlikely in Australia.

Additional points

“Negative rates would put downward pressure on A$, only benefit.”

“Would only consider negative rates if all the world's major banks had negative rates.”

“Hopes Australia gets back to faster population growth, immigration.”

Market reaction

AUD/USD is back under 0.7300 despite Governor Lowe downplaying negative rates expectations.

The spot trades at 0.7293, still up 0.36% on the day, The aussie reached multi-day highs at 0.7305 in the last hour.