RBA’s Lowe: Balance of risks lean toward further rate rises

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe is addressing the media Q&A session, following his speech on the topic titled ‘Monetary Policy, Demand and Supply’ at the National Press Club, in Sydney, on Wednesday.
Key quotes
Important for government to return budget to balance over medium term.
Board prepared to have slightly slower return to inflation target than some other central banks.
Getting inflation down faster would lead to more job losses.
Not 100 percent certain will have to raise rates again.
If we hold rates in May, that does not mean we will not move later .
Premature to be talking about rate cuts.
Balance of risks lean toward further rate rises.
Market reaction
At the time of writing, AUD/USD is trading 0.16% higher at 0.6762.
