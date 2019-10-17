RBA's Lowe: High risk that the main effect of lower interest rates will be to push up prices

Australian Central Bank governor Philip Lowe says there is a high risk that the main effect of lower interest rates will be to push up prices of existing assets rather than stimulate investment in new assets.

Further comments:

  • Would not make any assumptions that RBA will need to turn to far lower or negative rates to meet inflation targets or restore trend growth.
  • Negative rates extraordinarily unlikely in Australia.

More to come...

