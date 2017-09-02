RBA’s Lowe expects economic growth and inflation to move gradually higher

By Dhwani Mehta

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) governor Phillip Lowe is out on the wires now, via Reuters, making a scheduled speech at the A50 Australian Economic Forum Dinner, in Sydney.

Summary:

“The Bank's central scenario is for some pick-up in economic growth and for inflation to move gradually higher.”

“As always, though, there are risks around that outlook.

“As our record demonstrates, our economy does have a degree of resilience and flexibility that has allowed us to maintain stability during a pretty difficult time in the global economy. There is no reason that this can't continue. “

“But we do need to continue to build that resilience, while we take advantage of the considerable advantages that we have as a nation.”