RBA’s Lowe expects economic growth and inflation to move gradually higher

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) governor Phillip Lowe is out on the wires now, via Reuters, making a scheduled speech at the A50 Australian Economic Forum Dinner, in Sydney.

Summary:

“The Bank's central scenario is for some pick-up in economic growth and for inflation to move gradually higher.”

“As always, though, there are risks around that outlook.

“As our record demonstrates, our economy does have a degree of resilience and flexibility that has allowed us to maintain stability during a pretty difficult time in the global economy. There is no reason that this can't continue. “

“But we do need to continue to build that resilience, while we take advantage of the considerable advantages that we have as a nation.”