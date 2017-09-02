RBA’s Lowe: Expect GDP growth of 3% in 2017 and 2018

RBA’s Lowe: Expect GDP growth of 3% in 2017 and 2018By Dhwani Mehta
More headlines crossing the wires from RBA governor Lowe’s speech delivered at a dinner event in Sydney.
Key Headlines:
Expects GDP growth of 3% in 2017 and 2018
GDP contraction last year was temporary
Higher terms of trade, sharp ramp up in LNG exports to support growth
Estimates drag on economy from falling mining investment is about 90% finished
Investment lending for housing has picked up
Australia has benefitted greatly from free trade globally, would suffer if that reversed
Full speech here