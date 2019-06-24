RBA’s Lowe: Don't 'really understand' markets - AFR

The Australian Financial Review (AFR) offers key comments delivered by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Lowe earlier today, highlighting some dissonance noted by him.

Key Quotes:

"There are investors who think the outlook is sufficiently weak that they expect central banks right around the world to cut interest rates but they are not worried about corporate profits or credit risk."

"I don't really understand that."

“If you look at equity markets, they are very strong but credit spreads are narrow. So, to me it's a strange world."