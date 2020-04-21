RBA’s Lowe: Current rates likely to remain for a few years

Additional headlines are flowing in from the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Governor Phillip Lowe, as he says that current rates likely to remain for a few years.

Do not see deflation over the medium term.

Going to need low interest rates for a very long period of time.

Wages to slow, will be a couple of years to return to current growth.

Encouraged that on way back from lockdown.

No objections to buying longer-dated bonds, but focused on shorter-end for now.

Banks will certainly cut back dividends, which is appropriate.

Do not think bank dividends need to be banned.

A$ is working to help stabilize the economy.