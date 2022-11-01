“Board has judged it appropriate to raise rates at a slower pace,” Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe said in his scheduled appearance on Tuesday.
Additional quotes
Rates have been increased by a large amount in a very short period of time.
Higher interest rates affect the economy with a lag.
Need to strike the right balance between doing too much and too little.
Rates will need to go higher but we are not on a pre-set path.
We will return to larger rate increases if that is needed.
Equally, we will hold rates steady for a while if situation requires it.
Board discussed consequences and costs of not raising rates.
Not hiking would allow inflation to become entrenched in expectations.
High inflation is a scourge, board will ensure it is only temporary.
To very carefully watch how economy, inflation evolve over the summer.
We are taking into account pressure of higher rates, inflation on household budgets.
We can’t ignore the difficult global environment.
Market reaction
AUD/USD pauses its advance on Lowe’s remarks, as investors assess the RBA’s next policy move. The pair was last seen trading at 0.6438, still up 0.63% on a daily basis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains above 0.9900 ahead of US ISM
EUR/USD is consolidating the rebound from weekly lows above 0.9900 in the European session. The US dollar licks its wounds amid a better risk profile and falling Treasury yields. Focus shifts to US ISM Manufacturing PMI and Fed decision.
GBP/USD clings to recovery gains above 1.1500 as risk flows dominate
GBP/USD is sustaining the recovery gains above 1.1500, as risk flows dominate in Tuesday's European trading hours. The US dollar stays heavy amid a better market mood, tracing the yields lower. US data awaited ahead of the Fed.
Gold: Upside remains capped at $1,650 amid pre-Fed anxiety
Gold price is holding onto the upswing from weekly lows ahead of the US ISM PMI. The US Dollar drops with Treasury yields, as risk-on market sentiment returns. Gold bulls remain cautious ahead of the all-important Fed decision on Wednesday.
Will Cardano price nosedive to $0.373 due to the FOMC meeting?
Cardano shows an interesting situation that presents opportunities regardless of the breakout direction. If investors plan to trade ADA, they need a comprehensive understanding of the triggers.
A case of positioning ahead of major event risk
What we’re seeing into Tuesday is a market that is more content on some consolidation than anything else. This would make sense as the new month gets underway.