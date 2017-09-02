Reuters reporting the responses from the RBA Governor Lowe, as he now addresses the Q & A session following his speech.

Key Points:

Australia in watch and wait mode toward US policies

Global rate expectations have turned around in past 2 months

Would be unsurprising if no more easing from major central banks

Higher household debt could be risk to consumption

Local banks resilient even in quite bad housing scenarios

RBA does not feel compelled to get inflation to mid-target asap

Meanwhile, AUD/USD gathered steam and hits fresh session highs at 0.7636, down -0.12% so far.