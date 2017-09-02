RBA’s Lowe: Australia in watch and wait mode toward US policiesBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters reporting the responses from the RBA Governor Lowe, as he now addresses the Q & A session following his speech.
Key Points:
Australia in watch and wait mode toward US policies
Global rate expectations have turned around in past 2 months
Would be unsurprising if no more easing from major central banks
Higher household debt could be risk to consumption
Local banks resilient even in quite bad housing scenarios
RBA does not feel compelled to get inflation to mid-target asap
Meanwhile, AUD/USD gathered steam and hits fresh session highs at 0.7636, down -0.12% so far.