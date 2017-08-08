RBA's Kent gives some food for thought to the FX space in Q&E

RBA's Kent has been taking questions in a Q&E session while speaking at a Bloomberg event.

While the immediate release of the text his talk was non-provocative for the FX space, he has made some comments in respect to the Aussie and outlooks for the economy, in general, that is making the headlines.

Firstly, he said a further rise in the Aussie would result in slightly lower domestic growth, "that's a statement of fact," adding, "a change in yield differential may have some impact on AUD". He explained that the concern over China is the relatively high level of debt. Finally, he said that Global MArkets may have under -priced potential for higher CPI.