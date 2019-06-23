RBA's Governor Lowe: risks to global economy are tilted to downside

Following last week's 'The Labour Market and Spare Capacity' speech, RBA's Governor says today, 'risks to global economy are tilted to downside'.
- Legitimate to ask how effective monetary easing would be globally
- If everyone is easing, the effect on the exchange rate is offset.
- More infrastructure investment would benefit the Australian economy.
- Government can borrow at exotic lows; must projects that can make a return.
More to come...
About RBA's Governor Lowe
Philip Lowe replaced Glenn Stevens as governor of Australia’s central bank. Lowe was the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, a position he held since February 2012.
