RBA's Governor Lowe: risks to global economy are tilted to downside

Following last week's 'The Labour Market and Spare Capacity' speech, RBA's Governor says today, 'risks to global economy are tilted to downside'.

Legitimate to ask how effective monetary easing would be globally

If everyone is easing, the effect on the exchange rate is offset.

More infrastructure investment would benefit the Australian economy.

Government can borrow at exotic lows; must projects that can make a return.

More to come...

About RBA's Governor Lowe

Philip Lowe replaced Glenn Stevens as governor of Australia’s central bank. Lowe was the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, a position he held since February 2012.