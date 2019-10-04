RBA’s FSR: Housing market is a key source of potential systemic risk, needs to be "monitored closely"

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is out with its semi-annual Financial Stability Review (FSR), highlighting the key points, as found below.
Housing market is a key source of potential systemic risk, needs to be "monitored closely".
Risks in household sector from falling home prices have receded somewhat but still exist.
Resilience of Australian financial system has improved.
Recent tightening of lending standards has improved quality of new lending.
However, excessive risk aversion by banks can curtail credit supply.
Rising unemployment, ongoing weak income growth a risk for Australia housing market, debt.
If unemployment were to rise, risks associated with negative equity would increase.
Estimated share of outstanding mortgage balances in negative equity.
Households well placed to service debt; 3/4 of mortgage debt owed by households who have high capacity to make repayments.
Households continue to have "sizeable" stock of mortgage prepayments at 16% of gross housing credit.
Around 30% of borrowers have less than one months' worth of prepayments.
Increased uncertainty about global, domestic macro outlook raises risks faced by households.
Risk housing loan arrears could rise further if economic conditions weaken, home prices fall further.
Challenging conditions faced by discretionary retailers, small businesses, construction firms, those affected by drought.
Global uncertainties have increased since last review in April with greater chance of weak growth.
Spill overs from tensions in Hong Kong, middle east, Britain could also trigger a slowdown
However, higher uncertainty has not resulted in investors demanding higher compensation for risks.
Market pricing belies uncertain growth outlook, financial system vulnerabilities.
There are many possible triggers for dislocation in financial markets currently.
A more generalized slowdown in China could have "large impact" on Australia growth, banking system.
Becoming increasingly important for investors, banks to take account of climate change risks.
Climate change will have a broad-based impact on Australian banks, poses systemic risks.
Climate change does not yet pose an imminent threat to financial stability.
Climate change could emerge as a risk to financial stability if not "properly managed" or if climate-related losses jump materially.
The AUD/USD pair moved slightly off the highs, now hovering around 0.6750, weighed down by poor Australian Retail Sales data while markets digest the FSR.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.1000 after a plunge in US Non-Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD has risen toward 1.10 after US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI plummeted to 52.6 points, the worst in three years. Fears of a recession and further monetary stimulus weigh on the dollar.
GBP/USD seesaws near 1.2330 amid fresh political headlines
GBP/USD stays modestly changed after a positive day. Increasing support for the UK PM’s Brexit deal, challenges to the USD support the Cable. Eyes on the Brexit/political headlines, US data, and Fedspeak.
USD/JPY: ISM services sent pair to fresh one month low, now markets await NFP
The USD/JPY pair extended losses and fell from 107.05 to 106.48 to mark a fresh one month low on ISM services. US stock markets recovered off their lows on Thursday - All eyes on US jobs data.
Gold Breaking above resistance after miserable ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
Fears of a US recession are growing after ISM's Purchasing Managers' Index for the Non-Manufacturing sector has dropped to 52.6 points in September – the worst in three years – and indicating a slowdown in America's largest sector.
US NFP Preview: Gathered clouds
NFP are predicted to rise by 145,000 in September following August’s 130,000 gain. The unemployment rate should be unchanged at 3.7%. Average hourly earnings will rise 0.3% on the month and 3.2% on the year as in Aug.