RBA’s FSR: Housing market is a key source of potential systemic risk, needs to be "monitored closely"

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is out with its semi-annual Financial Stability Review (FSR), highlighting the key points, as found below.

Housing market is a key source of potential systemic risk, needs to be "monitored closely".

Risks in household sector from falling home prices have receded somewhat but still exist.

Resilience of Australian financial system has improved.

Recent tightening of lending standards has improved quality of new lending.

However, excessive risk aversion by banks can curtail credit supply.

Rising unemployment, ongoing weak income growth a risk for Australia housing market, debt.

If unemployment were to rise, risks associated with negative equity would increase.

Estimated share of outstanding mortgage balances in negative equity.

Households well placed to service debt; 3/4 of mortgage debt owed by households who have high capacity to make repayments.

Households continue to have "sizeable" stock of mortgage prepayments at 16% of gross housing credit.

Around 30% of borrowers have less than one months' worth of prepayments.

Increased uncertainty about global, domestic macro outlook raises risks faced by households.

Risk housing loan arrears could rise further if economic conditions weaken, home prices fall further.

Challenging conditions faced by discretionary retailers, small businesses, construction firms, those affected by drought.

Global uncertainties have increased since last review in April with greater chance of weak growth.

Spill overs from tensions in Hong Kong, middle east, Britain could also trigger a slowdown

However, higher uncertainty has not resulted in investors demanding higher compensation for risks.

Market pricing belies uncertain growth outlook, financial system vulnerabilities.

There are many possible triggers for dislocation in financial markets currently.

A more generalized slowdown in China could have "large impact" on Australia growth, banking system.

Becoming increasingly important for investors, banks to take account of climate change risks.

Climate change will have a broad-based impact on Australian banks, poses systemic risks.

Climate change does not yet pose an imminent threat to financial stability.

Climate change could emerge as a risk to financial stability if not "properly managed" or if climate-related losses jump materially.