RBA’s FSR: Australian banks are well capitalized, profitable and highly liquid

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) published its semi-annual Financial Stability Review (FSR) on Thursday, stating that “Australian banks are well capitalized, profitable and highly liquid.”
Key takeaways
“Australia not immune to global financial shocks.”
“But Australian banks well capitalized, profitable and highly liquid.”
“APRA has stepped up oversight of domestic institutions, considering lessons for regulations.”
“Global financial stability risks have increased, likely to see a tightening of credit.”
“Regulators will need to tighten rules, protect from "digital" runs on banks.”
“Financial system also at risk if inflation stays high, central banks keep tightening.”
“Most Australian households, firms well placed to weather higher rates, inflation.”
“But some are already in stress and squeeze on budgets likely to last for some time.”
“Stress is seen in domestic construction sector, commercial lending.”
“Domestic banks well placed to absorb any increase in non-performing loans.”
“Lenders provisioning for loan arrears to rise, though from very low levels.
“Mortgages in negative equity make up only 1% of total loans.”
“Keeping watching brief on cyber attacks, climate change, geopolitical stress.”
Related reads
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles around 0.6700 despite strong China's Caixin Services PMI
AUD/USD is keeping the red at around 0.6700, unperturbed by the mixed Australian trade data and strong Chinese Caixin Services PMI. Renewed US-China tensions are weighing on the higher-yielding Aussie amid risk aversion-led US Dollar strength.
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.0900 amid US Dollar rebound
EUR/USD is trading on the back foot below 1.0900 early Thursday, having dropped on Wednesday following a short series of daily bullish closes. Risk-aversion is underpinning the US Dollar recovery, despite a run of weak US data. Focus shifts to Friday's NFP.
Gold: Pre-US Nonfarm Payrolls repositioning could sideline buyers Premium
Gold price is correcting from the highest level since March 2022 reached at $2,032 on Wednesday. Gold buyers are taking a breather after the recent upsurge, gearing up for volatility on Friday’s United States US Nonfarm Payrolls data release.
This is what Tron founder Justin Sun said about his alleged deal with Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao
Tron founder, Justin Sun, has come forward to deny claims about his alleged deal with Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao (CZ). Based on recent reports, the billionaire entrepreneur was trying to sell his stake in the Huobi exchange to Binance, but was turned down.
Recession trades to the rescue
S&P 500 finally turned south in line with the medium-term outlook, in reaction to the underwhelming JOLTS data. Job market deterioration is finally getting reflected as per the Mar/Apr timing for issues to arrive. Unemployment claims rising and finally non-farm payrolls would come to reflect that.