RBA's Debelle: there's still sizeable spare capacity in labour market

During a scheduled speech in Sydney, RBA Assistant Governor (Financial Markets) Guy Debelle was noted saying that there's still sizeable spare capacity in labour market but cautioned that wages will remain subdued even as spare capacity reduced.

Additional quotes:

• Current estimate is that NAIRU (non-accelerating inflation rate of unemployment) remains around 5%

• Economic forecasts in quarterly outlook to be presented as central points, rather than a range

Meanwhile, the AUD/USD pair extended its southward journey to fresh 3-1/2 month lows and might have now confirmed a bearish break below the very important 200-day SMA.