RBA's Debelle: Little more inflation welcome, lot more inflation is not

The Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Guy Debelle says monetary policy is looking to generate higher inflation.

Debelle says a little more inflation welcome, a lot more inflation is not welcome.

Debelle says signs economy has strong underlying momentum and that most of what the RBA sees in domestic economy is positive.

Strong inflation data and growing concerns about the persistence of price pressures intensified this week throughout the commodity bloc. Yesterday, Australian Consumer price Index data came in hotter than expected which suggests that underlying inflation is more widespread than thought.

''While some of these price pressures will likely ease through 2022, others will emerge as wages growth accelerates. This suggests the RBA may have less time on the policy front than it (and we) believed,'' analysts at ANZ bank explained.

''If the RBA’s guidance about the move in the cash rate is brought into 2023, we think it likely the 10bp yield target will be dropped. Next week’s RBA statement just got a lot more interesting,'' the analysts added.

Meanwhile, Australia's central bank on Thursday made no offer to buy the April 2024 government bond that is the linchpin of its stimulus programme, sending yields ever higher as markets wager on an early hike in interest rates, Reuters reported.

''The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) declined to buy the April 2024 line in its regular market operation, even though yields are far above its target of 0.1%. The market responded by pushing the yield up further to 0.29%.''

''The yield target is central to the RBA's case that the 0.1% cash rate will not rise until 2024, so any failure to maintain it fuels market speculation that rates will have to rise much earlier, perhaps even by mid-2022.''

Nevertheless, AUD/USD remains offered and capped below its 200-day moving average despite the bullish fundamentals.