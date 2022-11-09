Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Michele Bullock said on Wednesday, “we have already raised rates aggressively.”
Additional quotes
Could crunch economy hard to bring inflation down but would have costs.
Believe can bring inflation down over time and keep gains made on employment.
On wages there seems to be an acceptance that inflation spike will be temporary.
Could have "scorched earth" rate policy to get inflation down but not the best outcome.
We would raise rates faster if we thought inflation was not coming down as expected.
Market reaction
AUDUSD is testing lows near 0.6475 on dovish remarks from the RBA official, losing 0.37% on the day,
