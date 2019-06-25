RBA’s Bullock: Makes no comments on monetary policy or economy

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor (Financial System) Michele Bullock is on the wires now, via Reuters, making a scheduled speech titled "Modernizing the Australian Payments System" at the Central Bank Payments Conference, in Berlin.
In her speech, she made no mention on the monetary policy or the economic outlook.
