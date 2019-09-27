RBA to stay put in October – Standard Chartered

Chidu Narayanan, economist at Standard Chartered, suggests that October RBA meeting is a close call and they expect it to stay put next week, but cut in November, December.
Key Quotes
“We expect the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to keep the policy rate unchanged when it meets on 1 October. This is a non-consensus call; 19 of 25 economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect a 25bps rate cut, while OIS markets are pricing in an 80% chance of a 25bps cut. However, we expect two 25bps rate cuts from the RBA in Q4 this year, more than the OIS market and forecasters expect.”
“We expect the rate cuts to be delayed and only come in November and December. The RBA has been a reluctant rate cutter. Recent communication has only been marginally dovish; we believe the RBA is not as certain of cutting rates as it was in June, especially ahead of key domestic data and the October US-China trade talks.”
“We believe the central bank will wait until November, enabling it to assess if recent labour-market deterioration is a trend, inflation remains benign, and to assess the global growth outlook following US-China talks. In addition, the RBA will also have the quarterly statement on monetary policy to explain its rate cut and provide forward guidance.”
“We expect the RBA to ease more aggressively than both markets and forecasters expect – we see 50bps of easing by the end of the year. We expect the unemployment rate to rise above 5.5% in the next few months, causing growth to drop to a multi-decade low in 2019.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD near 1.09 as downside pressure continues
EUR/USD is trading at the low 1.09s, as monetary policy divergence weighs. German import prices dropped more than expected. President Trump's impeachment process and US data are eyed.
GBP/USD falls below 1.23 after BOE's Saunders opens door to cutting rates
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.23 as BOE member Michael Saunders said the bank may cut interest rates as the next move. Top EU-UK negotiators will meet later in Brussels.
USD/JPY: Bears taking back charge amid risk-aversion
USD/JPY holds the lower ground near 107.70, as the Yen bulls are back on the bids amid a risk-off market profile, as indicated by the negative Asian equities and S&P 500 futures. However, the losses may be capped by broad USD strength and higher Treasury yields.
Gold stuck in tight range above $ 1500, eyes on US data
Gold is seen extending its downside consolidation phase into the European trading, as a tug-of-war persists between the bulls and bears ahead of the key US macro data releases.
US Durable Goods Orders preview: Consumers have questions
Durable goods orders are predicted to fall 1.0% in August following July’s revised 2.0% gain, initially 2.1%. Orders ex transport are projected to rise 0.2% after a 0.4% decline.