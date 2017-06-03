RBA to remain neutral tomorrow - TDS

Analysts at TD Securities offer insights on the RBA cash rate decision due tomorrow at 0330GMT.

Key Points:

We expect the RBA Board tomorrow to remain neutral, reiterating that inflation remains low and that current policy settings are "consistent with sustainable growth in the economy and achieving the inflation target over time"

TD base case +25bp in November

There isn't much to expect for this meeting

We don't expect any shift from the Bank's neutral rhetoric until the third quarter