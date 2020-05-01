RBA to keep rates on-hold until end-2021 – Reuters poll

The latest Reuters poll of 23 economists showed on Friday, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is likely to keep its Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at a record low of 0.25% when its meeting next Tuesday.
The Reuters survey showed all but one of the 23 economists polled expect the RBA to keep rates steady at least until end-2021.
- A third of Australians are financially worse off due to coronavirus – ABS survey
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD on track to end two-week losing run
While EUR/USD has pulled back from two-week highs registered on Thursday, the currency pair still looks set to end its two-week losing trend. With European data docket empty, the pair is at the mercy of the stock markets and US data.
GBP/USD snaps two-day run-up, slips below 1.2600, ahead of UK PMI
GBP/USD slips from 13-day high amid broad US dollar pullback amid US-China trade woes. UK PM Johnson to give guidelines on easing lockdown restrictions next week. Focus on UK PMIs amid holiday-thinned trading.
Forex Today: Warnings from tech and Trump dampen mood, boost dollar, US data, lockdowns eyed
The market mood has worsened amid fears of further US-Sino decoupling and fears about companies' earnings. Stocks are down the dollar is on the rise, especially against commodity currencies...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD path of least resistance is down
Gold prices have suffered a sell-off as April drew to a close and as money managers adjusted their portfolios. How is the precious metal positioned on the charts? The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that XAU/USD faces resistance at $1691.
WTI drops below $19.00 amid mostly quiet markets
NYMEX WTI Futures for June drops below $19.00 while heading into the European session open on Friday. In doing so, the black gold trims the early-Asian session gains to sub-1.0%.