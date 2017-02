Analysts at Goldman Sachs offer a sneak peek into Tuesday’s RBA policy decision that will be announced at 3.30GMT.

Key Points:

Expect the cash rate to be left on hold

Expect the RBA to update (lower) its GDP forecast to account for the negative Q3 GDP result

GS have as their base case an RBA hike in Q1 2018, but note that the most likely risk to their forecast is for an earlier hike (in H2 of 2017)