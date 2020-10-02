RBA to keep interest rates unchanged next week - Reuters poll

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will likely hold interest rates at a record low of 0.25% at its monthly policy meeting on Tuesday, according to 36 economists polled by Reuters.

However, economists expect the bank to cut rates to a new record low of 0.10% from 0.25% in November.

Key points

As many as 25 of the 36 surveyed, or 70%, expect no change to policy at the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) Oct.6 board meeting. 10 economists predict a 15 basis point cut to 0.1% while one forecast a ten basis point cut to 0.15%.

The RBA cut the cash rate to 0.25% in March and launched an unlimited bond-buying program to keep yields under pressure and help the economy absorb shocks arising from the coronavirus crisis.