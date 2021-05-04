RBA to hold the fire in May – Standard Chartered

Analysts at Standard Chartered offer a sneak peek into the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) monetary policy decision due at 0430 GMT this Tuesday.

Key quotes

“We expect the RBA to keep policy rates on hold.”

“RBA is likely to maintain accommodative monetary policy throughout 2021-22; extend QE further after the current extension ends in August (by AUD100 B at its current purchase pace of AUD5 B/week); and keep the policy cash rate and 3Y yield curve target of 0.10% unchanged. It is also likely to maintain the April 2024 bond as the target bond in 2021.”