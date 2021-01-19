The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) could likely extend its A$100 billion ($77.05 billion) government bond-buying programme beyond April when it meets next month, the National Australia Bank (NAB) Chief Economist Alan Oster wrote in a note on Tuesday.
Key quotes
“RBA to announce an extension of its QE programme by an additional A$50 billion over another six months to help bring the unemployment rate down to 5% from around 7%.”
“While the outlook has improved, the (coronavirus) pandemic has still been a large hit to the economy such that exceptionally easy policy is warranted.”
"At some stage the RBA is likely to become unable to maintain this position as the recovery unfolds – we think the RBA will reach that point around mid-2021.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD testing 1.2100 amid USD pullback, ahead of ZEW, Yellen
EUR/USD trades close to 1.2100, holding onto the recovery mode ahead of the European open. The recovery in the risk sentiment amid expectations of additional fiscal stimulus is weighing on the safe-haven dollar. Next of note remains the German ZEW, Yellen’s hearings.
GBP/USD: US dollar weakness, Brexit chatters favor bulls around 1.3600
GBP/USD stays on the bids above 1.3600 as the risk-on mood downs the safe-haven US dollar. Brexit deal reaches the House of Commons for re-voting. The Treasury Sec. nominee Yellen’s testimony, Brexit chatters and virus updates will be the key amid light calendar.
XAU/USD challenges 200-DMA on the road to recovery, Yellen eyed
Gold (XAU/USD) is struggling to extend Monday’s impressive bounce from seven-week lows of $1803, as the 200-daily moving average (DMA) appears to be a tough nut to crack for the bulls.
Bitcoin: Long-term holders remain confident about the price rally
Bitcoin has delayed the expected breakout to $40,000, leading to uncertainty and even talks of a possible retreat under $30,000. However, the Reserve Risk indicator from Glassnode suggests that long-term investors are staying put.
US Dollar Index: Drops back towards fortnight-old support below 91.00
DXY extends pullback from highest in one month. The Index remains on the back foot around 90.68, down 0.10% intraday, during early Tuesday. Monday’s Doji at multi-day top, overbought RSI favor further consolidation of gains.