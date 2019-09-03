The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), at its September monetary policy meeting held on Tuesday, left its official cash rate (OCR) at a record low of 1.00%, as widely expected.

The decision was on expected lines but did help the Australian Dollar, with the AUD/USD pair recovering above the 0.67 handle from four-week lows of 0.6688.

About RBA Rate Decision

RBA Interest Rate Decision is announced by the Reserve Bank of Australia. If the RBA is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and rises the interest rates it is positive, or bullish, for the AUD. Likewise, if the RBA has a dovish view on the Australian economy and keeps the ongoing interest rate, or cuts the interest rate it is seen as negative, or bearish.