Ned Rumpeltin, European head of FX strategy at TD Securities, points out that the RBA kept rates on hold at 1.00% as they and the universal consensus expected.
Key Quotes
“In its accompanying policy statement, the RBA retained its fairly neutral stance from the July edition. Taken as a whole, a rate cut remains on the table for an upcoming meeting, but policymakers do not appear to be in a great hurry to deliver one imminently.”
“Risks remain tilted to the downside and the RBA downgraded their growth outlook for 2019 slightly. Policymakers also acknowledged that inflation may take longer to reach their target as previously hoped. The Board continues to highlight the ongoing trade disputes as a primary area of concern. These have clearly intensified in recent days and we do not expect a significant improvement in the foreseeable future.”
“We continue to expect the RBA to cut again in November, but we certainly can't rule out the chance of an earlier cut. OIS markets kept pricing for an October cut at around 90%.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around 1.1200 amid upbeat German data, relative market calm
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200 after German factory orders beat with 2.5%. China has revalued its yuan and helped calm markets after a massive sell-off on Monday.
GBP/USD advances to 1.2200 despite no-deal Brexit fears
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2200, up on the day, despite no-deal Brexit concerns. EU diplomats now see a hard exit as the most likely scenario and PM Johnson may refuse to quit if he loses a no-confidence motion.
USD/JPY: Intraday bullish spike faces rejection near 100-hour EMA, just above 107.00 handle
The USD/JPY pair faded an intraday bullish spike and quickly retreated over 50-pips from the Asian session swing high - levels just above the 107.00 round figure mark.
Gold retreats from multi-year tops, back near $1460 level
Having jumped to fresh multi-year tops earlier this Tuesday, Gold witnessed a some intraday profit-taking and has now retreated back closer to the $1460 level.
Forex Today: China's yuan revaluation triggers risk-on correction, volatility remains high
China has strengthened its currency at a higher level after it let USD/CNY top 7.00 on Monday. The move has improved market sentiment and allowed stocks to stabilize after the massive sell-off.